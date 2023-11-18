Englund hired to succeed Ryerson as Lee County administrator

DIXON – Lee County has two new employees. Jeremy Englund is succeeding Wendy Ryerson as Lee County administrator, while Reid Mitchell is coming on as finance director.

Ryerson is set to retire by the end of the year after 37 years with the county.

“Jeremy Englund brings a wealth of experience and a dynamic vision for the future of Lee County,” according to a news release sent Friday. “With a proven track record of effective leadership and a passion for community and regional development, Jeremy is poised to help guide the county toward continued growth and success.”

Englund will continue to build on the foundation that Ryerson lay, according to the release.

His leadership experience and deep understanding of the county’s economic and cultural landscape “align seamlessly with the values that define Lee County.”

From June 2019 through May, Englund served as executive director of the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street.

The position of finance director is new, said Mitchell, who began Nov. 6.

“Essentially, I’ll be the accountant for the county,” he said. “A lot of the responsibilities were shared between other offices, and now we’re trying to centralize it and have a true accounting department.”