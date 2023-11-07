Sauk Valley farmers, business awarded funds for solar projects

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Illinois, and the United States Department of Agriculture are announcing investments to lower costs for northwestern Illinois farmers and small businesses and strengthen the energy grid in rural communities.

“I’m proud to announce critical investments coming to Illinois’ 17th Congressional District to strengthen our rural communities, lower costs for farmers and small business owners, and ensure our region is sustainable for generations to come,” said Sorensen. “I’ll keep working to protect and expand programs like these that make sure our hometowns don’t get left behind while helping families keep up with rising costs.”

The announcements are part of the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program, which awards funding to eligible entities to implement renewable energy projects and make energy efficiency improvements.

As part of the funding, $25 million will be provided in the form of loan guarantees to help Earp Solar construct a utility-scale solar field just outside of Monmouth. In its first year, the solar field is expected to generate enough energy to power 7,238 homes, and will support the existing power grid in the region.

Additionally, over $570,000 in funding is being awarded to 10 rural and small businesses and agriculture producers to help implement new energy technologies and lower energy costs.

Five Sauk Valley projects are receiving funds through the program:

$21,641 for Alton Irrigation in Rock Falls

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 16-kilowatt solar array for Alton Irrigation. This project will realize more than $1,900 per year in savings and will replace 22,275 kilowatt hours per year, which is enough energy to power two homes.

$69,230 for Angie Smith in Fulton

The investment will be used to purchase and install a 59-kilowatt kilowatt solar array for Smith’s grain farm. This project will realize more than $8,000 per year in savings, and will replace 62,018 kilowatt hours per year, which is enough energy to power five homes.

$25,231 for Edward Larson in Prophetstown

The investment will be used to purchase and install a 20-kilowatt solar array for Larson’s farmland rental business. This project will realize more than $3,100 per year in savings, and will replace 26,150 kilowatt hours per year, which is enough energy to power two homes.

$34,266 for Steven Heun in Fulton

The investment will be used to purchase and install a 22-kilowatt and 21-kilowatt solar array for Steven L. Heun’s grain farm. This project will realize more than $5,000 per year in savings, and will replace 47,094 kilowatt hours per year, which is enough energy to power four homes.

$168,296 for Steven Naftzger in Erie

The funds will be used to purchase and install 84-kilowatt, 22-kilowatt and 13-kilowatt solar arrays to help power Naftzger’s farm in Erie. This project will save more than $12,200 per year and will replace 162,341 kilowatt hours per year, which is enough energy to power 14 homes.