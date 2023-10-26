Community Voices: Local school districts thankful for art supply donation

Sargent Art is a U.S. manufacturer and importer of art materials for education, fine art and crafts, taking its name after the famous American artist John Singer Sargent. For more than 100 years, Sargent Art has been a trusted brand for schools and artists around the world.

Sargent Art will be closing at the end of the year, so they developed a donation opportunity for school districts to participate in to give back to the schools that have supported them over the years. Since there was a limited amount of product available to be distributed, this program was implemented through word of mouth.

Initially, districts were being contacted randomly, but that wasn’t very successful as some districts perceived the gesture as too good to be true and discarded it as a scam. Since that time, a coordinated effort to make connections with the school districts and distribute the supplies was enacted through collaborative efforts. All the products allocated for the donation have been finalized and will be shipped by the end of October.

Local school districts in Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties accepting donations include the Ogle County Education Cooperative, Rochelle Township High School, Oregon Community School District No. 220, Amboy Community Unit No. 272, Polo Community School District No. 222, Creston Consolidated District No. 161, Dixon Public Schools No. 170, Sterling, Rock Falls Elementary and Faith Christian School.

Ogle County Education Cooperative in cooperation with Pine Rock Township stored supplies until program students could assist in sorting and delivering the substantial donation of art supplies to teachers and students as part of their service learning initiative. Students also participated in efforts to give back to others and service learning by offering some supplies to the Village of Progress, Kings School and Hope of Rochelle. Staff and students at Chana Education Center and the PLUS Life Skills programs will benefit. Both programs incorporate art lessons and projects into their instruction, ranging from crafting to neurographic art designs. OCEC is pleased to see supplies being directly put into the hands of teachers and students.

Beth Mock and Andrea DeKing, art teachers at RTHS, indicate they will use the majority of supplies to supplement and enrich students’ art experience in our classroom and include them in our curriculum for years to come. This will provide the opportunity to explore media students may not have been able to and open possibilities that they might not have had. They plan to spread their good fortune. For those supplies that don’t fit in with the art curriculum, they will offer those to clubs and teachers at the high school and then to D231 if any are left over. It is truly exciting that there will be an infusion of art all across school buildings.

Amy Henkel is an associate director of the Ogle County Education Cooperative.