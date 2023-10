DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College Community Education is offering basic salsa and intermediate West Coast swing dance classes to the community.

Classes will be Tuesdays from Oct. 14 through Nov. 14.

The basic salsa classes will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Intermediate West Coast swing classes are from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Classes are $50 a person. For more information and to register, visit svcc.edu/ced or call 815-835-6212.