Upcoming Extension classes cover gardening, cooking

DIXON – The University of Illinois Extension Office is hosting numerous learning sessions throughout northwestern Illinois during the next few weeks.

Cooking with Vegetables: Carroll County Master Gardeners, 5 p.m. Sept. 25, Thomson Library, Thomson. Join Master Gardener Nancy Gmitro at the Thomson Library for a lesson on cooking with cucumbers. Learn the basics of planting, harvesting and creating recipes using tomatoes. A new vegetable will be featured each month, and recipes will be created. To register for this program, call the library at 815-259-2480.

Dividing Perennial Beds for More Blooms, Four Seasons Gardening: 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26, online course . Discover the three main reasons to divide perennials during this presentation, including more blooms. Explore steps to increase vigor and generate low-cost plants while giving them room to grow. Participants will learn the types of root systems to consider before dividing and tips for the after-care of perennials. Four Seasons Gardening sessions led by the extension's horticulture experts are free to attend. Registration is required at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.

Using Fresh Herbs: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Lee Extension Office. Horticulture in northwest Illinois is for anyone interested in learning more about gardening, growing food in a home or community garden, or looking for ideas for the upcoming growing season. Participants will learn more about harvesting and preserving herbs to enjoy in recipes year-round. Register at go.illinois.edu/LeeGrowingHort.

Potpourri 101, Big and Small Gardening: 6 p.m. Oct. 3, Winfred Knox Library, Franklin Grove. Wouldn't it be terrific for all ages to learn more about gardening? The Lee County Master Gardeners have started their gardening series, "Big and Small Gardening." This series will be held at the Winfred Knox Library in Franklin Grove the first Tuesday of each month, with alternating months offering a youth program at 4 p.m. or an adult program at 6 p.m. Join the master gardeners for an adult lesson Oct. 3 to learn how to make potpourri using dried flowers and herbs. Register for these programs by calling the library at 815-456-2823.

Carroll-Lee-Whiteside 4-H Officer Training: 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 9, Whiteside Extension Office. 4-Hers will participate in activities to further their leadership skills and understanding of their officer roles. Lunch will be provided at noon during this free event held at the University of Illinois Extension, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Registration is requested by Monday, Oct. 2, at go.illinois.edu/clwofficer23.

Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop: 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 9, KSB Town Square Center, Dixon. Join University of Illinois Extension educator Kara Schweitzer each month as she leads participants through interactive activities designed to exercise the brain to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory. The program will be offered at the Edward Murphy Room at KSB Town Square, 101 W Second St.; new participants are welcome to join at any time.

Say OK to the Bowkay, Saturday with a Master Gardener, 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 14, Whiteside Extension Office, Sterling. University of Illinois Extension Whiteside Master Gardeners offer the Saturday with a Master Gardener Series. Explore gardening on the second Saturday of each month at the Whiteside extension office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling, from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn the ins and outs of floral arranging, and make your own display to take home. Registration is required and can be completed at go.illinois.edu/whitesidesaturday.