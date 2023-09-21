Mt. Morris man upgraded to serious condition after pickups collide

MT. MORRIS – A Mt. Morris man was upgraded to serious condition in the wake of a collision Wednesday at Mud Creek and Leaf River roads.
John B. Wells, 38, suffered life-threatening injuries when his pickup was hit by another pickup about 11:45 a.m. at the intersection in front of Town & Country Lanes, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Wells is being treated at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.
Seth M. Todd, 31, of Columbus Junction, Iowa, was south on Leaf River and failed to yield, striking the eastbound Wells, according to the release.
As of Tuesday, no charges were filed against Todd in Ogle County Court.
Wells’ passenger, Cody M. Snyder, 23, of Forreston was taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon with serious injuries, according to the release. KSB does not provide updates on patient conditions.
Todd was taken to OSF St. Anthony Center in Rockford, where he was treated and released Thursday, a spokeswoman said.