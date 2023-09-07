5 things to do in the Sauk Valley

1. 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, Dixon: The Blackhawk Firefighters Association is hosting “Community Together in Unity,” with the assistance of the Young America’s Foundation, to observe the 22nd anniversary of 9/11. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Sauk Valley Community College, 173 Route 2, Dixon. The ceremony will honor the heroes of 9/11 and members of the BFFA who served their communities and have recently died. The BFFA includes more than 80 departments throughout northern Illinois. The public is invited to attend the memorial service; however, seating will be limited, so plan accordingly.

2. Taste of Fiesta, Rock Falls: The Taste of Fiesta Committee will host the 11th annual Taste of Fiesta on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event from noon to 7 p.m. will be at the RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls, and will feature the crowning of the 2023 Fiesta Queen and the Fiesta Don and Doña. Offering Mexican and Puerto Rican food, barbecue, and drink and food vendors, the Taste of Fiesta will feature more than 40 vendors. There will be free kids activities, including a petting zoo, pony rides, bucket rides, face-painting, crafts and games. Three featured artists will be at the event this year: Victor Montañez, Lupe Eissens and David Orozco of RDC studios. Montañez and Orozco will be painting live. DJ Kike, Estilo Versatil and Sentido Musical will bring music to the stage.

3. 74th Grand Detour Arts Festival, Grand Detour: The historic village of Grand Detour will host one of the oldest art festivals in Illinois from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. The festival offers art for sale, music, food vendors, blacksmith demonstrations, a student art show and historic site tours. The tradition continues rain or shine. The beautiful grounds of the John Deere Historic Site at 8334 S. Clinton St. enhance the artwork and ambiance. The event is free to attend.

4. Morning Makers, Rock Falls Public Library, Rock Falls: Head to the Rock Falls library Friday, Sept. 8, for Morning Makers. Bring a craft or scrapbook project and work on it from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. while visiting with other crafters. The library is located at 1007 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls.

5. Morrison Department of Fun block party, Morrison: Morrison’s Department of Fun will host an end-of-summer block party from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, on Main Street between Genesee and Base streets. The block party will feature music by Creamery Road and is free to attend. All ages are welcome.