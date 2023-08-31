Dixon: Police determine possible school threat not viable

DIXON – Dixon School District officials late Thursday afternoon said a possibly threatening statement made earlier in the day about Dixon High School was not a viable threat.

A statement issued by the school district and posted on the Dixon Police Department’s Facebook page states Dixon High School administration was alerted around 2:15 p.m. Thursday of a possible threatening statement about the high school sent via social media from one student to three other students

The Dixon Police Department was contacted and alerted, the school district stated. Police located the juvenile student they believe sent the message at a residence in Dixon.

Police determined the statement was not a viable threat and based on the investigation, determined there is no immediate concern or threat to Dixon High School or any other school.