Blackhawk Firefighters Association to host 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sept. 9

DIXON – The Blackhawk Firefighters Association, which includes over 80 departments throughout northwest Illinois, will host a 9/11 memorial ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Sauk Valley Community College, 173 Illinois Route 2, Dixon.

“Community Together in Unity, Remembering the 22nd Anniversary of 9/11″ will begin at 10 a.m. and will honor the heroes of 9/11 and members of the BFFA who served their communities and recently have died. The public is invited to attend the memorial service; however, seating will be limited.

A combined Color Guard, composed of members of the American Legion, VFW, and BFFA and directed by retired Dixon firefighter Mark Callison, will make the Presentation of Colors, with the Dixon High School Honors Choir performing the national anthem.

Readings will be given by Sublette Assistant Fire Chief Nick Dinges, Dixon Fire Chief Ryan Buskohl and Rock Falls Deputy Chief Ken Wolf, with remarks to follow from Illinois State Rep. Brad Fritts; Dr. Jon Mandrill, vice president of Academics and Student Services at SVCC; Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss; and Dixon Mayor Glenn Hughes. Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan will offer a prayer for police; Dixon Rural Fire Protection District Chief Dustin Dahlstrom will say a prayer for firefighters.

Buskhohl and Callison will lead a Bell Service.

Amboy Fire Chief Jeff Bryant will lead a Prayer of Dedication of the Blackhawk Firefighters Association Firefighter Memorial and “Amazing Grace” will be performed by Amboy Assistant Fire Chief Duane Dickison. Balloons will be released at the end of the ceremony.