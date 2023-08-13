Employment skills open house is Tuesday in Carroll County

MT. CARROLL, Ill. — Business Employment Skills Team will host the Highland Community College’s Educational Opportunity Center and staff members from the Illinois Department of Employment Security program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Jennifer Smith-Norman, Highland Community College college access specialist, will be on hand to answer questions about the EOC program. Staff members from Illinois Department of Employment Security will answer questions about benefits and services. The event will take place at the Carroll County Farm Bureau Building, in the Naaman Diehl Auditorium, 811 S. Clay St., Mt. Carroll.