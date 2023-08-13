August 13, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Employment skills open house is Tuesday in Carroll County

BEST, Inc. sponsors open house for Highland Community College, IDES

By Shaw Local News Network

MT. CARROLL, Ill. — Business Employment Skills Team will host the Highland Community College’s Educational Opportunity Center and staff members from the Illinois Department of Employment Security program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Jennifer Smith-Norman, Highland Community College college access specialist, will be on hand to answer questions about the EOC program. Staff members from Illinois Department of Employment Security will answer questions about benefits and services. The event will take place at the Carroll County Farm Bureau Building, in the Naaman Diehl Auditorium, 811 S. Clay St., Mt. Carroll.

SVM Community BriefsCarroll CountyMount Carroll
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois