June 01, 2023
Shaw Local
Dixon woman charged with stealing more than $50K from trucking company

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Sabrina D. Miller in May 2023

Sabrina D. Miller (Provided by Lee County jail)

DIXON – A Dixon woman indicted by a Lee County grand jury in the theft of more than $50,000 from a local trucking company is free on a $10,000 recognizance bond.

Sabrina D. Miller, 51, is charged with theft between $10,000 and $100,000, which is punishable by three to seven years in prison, and illegal possession of a credit card and use of a credit card with illegal intent, both of which carry one to four years.

She is accused of taking in excess of $50,000, State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra said.

According to online records and the bill of indictment, which was filed Sept. 16, Miller took cash from her employer, Andrew Nelson Holdings LLC, doing business in Dixon as Andrew Nelson Transport, in June 2021.

She also used one of the company credit cards to buy something worth more than $150, according to the indictment.

Miller was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at her home by Dixon police, who investigated the theft, and was booked into Lee County jail on $10,000 bond.

She was released Thursday, and has a pretrial conference June 15.

Kathleen Schultz

Kathleen A. Schultz

Kathleen Schultz is a Sterling native with 40 years of reporting and editing experience in Arizona, California, Montana and Illinois.