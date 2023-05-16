State Reps. McCombie and Spain hosting town hall event May 23

SPRINGFIELD – State Representatives Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, and Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, will host a joint telephone town hall event at 6 p.m. May 23. The event is open to their districts’ constituents.

McCombie and Spain are discussing recently passed legislation and some of their priorities this session. Participants will also be able to ask questions.

Constituents may reach out to the representatives’ offices for call-in information. Residents also will receive a phone call to connect with the event.

For information, call 815-291-8989 or 309-690-7373.