May 09, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Carroll County Help Center awards three scholarships

By Shaw Local News Network
A graduate's cap lays forgotten amid the confetti on the gymnasium floor after the Class of 2022 at Rock Falls High School has filed out.

A graduate's cap. (Troy Taylor)

SAVANNA- The Carroll County Help Center recently awarded three $500 Lois Frank Memorial Scholarships to high school graduating seniors who will train at a vocational-technical school or community college.

Recipients are: Faith Hartman of West Carroll High School, who will study diagnostic medical sonography at Clinton Community College; Eric Ebersole of Milledgeville High School, who will the John Deere Tech program to become a Prairie State Tractor mechanic; and Brieann Spoerlein of Eastland High School who is attending Blackhawk College to study veterinary technology.

SVM Community BriefsSavannaCarroll County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois