Carroll County Help Center awards three scholarships

SAVANNA- The Carroll County Help Center recently awarded three $500 Lois Frank Memorial Scholarships to high school graduating seniors who will train at a vocational-technical school or community college.

Recipients are: Faith Hartman of West Carroll High School, who will study diagnostic medical sonography at Clinton Community College; Eric Ebersole of Milledgeville High School, who will the John Deere Tech program to become a Prairie State Tractor mechanic; and Brieann Spoerlein of Eastland High School who is attending Blackhawk College to study veterinary technology.