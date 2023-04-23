Grand Detour Art Festival accepting entries for September exhibit

GRAND DETOUR – The organizing committee for the 74th annual Grand Detour Art Festival is accepting entries that will be shown Sept. 10 at the John Deere Historic site, 8334 S. Clinton St.

The festival is open to artists and artisans who exhibit original work.

Paintings, jewelry, sculptures, artisan crafts, graphics, photography and drawings will be accepted. Artwork made from commercial kits or models are not eligible. No commission is being charged for artwork sold.

The festival’s winner will receive the Best of Show award. Cash awards are also available for winners in other categories. To submit an entry form, visit facebook.com/granddetourartsfestival/ or email gdartsfestival@gmail.com.

For information, visit facebook.com/granddetourartsfestival/.