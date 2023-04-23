April 22, 2023
Grand Detour Art Festival accepting entries for September exhibit

Bob Logsdon, Grand Detour, right poses with his photo titles “Red Barn” which won Best of Show at the Fields Project’s Fine Arts and Crafts Festival at Mix Park at a previous show. At left, is Joe Popp, Oregon, president of the Fields Project. Photo by Earleen Hinton (Earleen Hinton)

GRAND DETOUR – The organizing committee for the 74th annual Grand Detour Art Festival is accepting entries that will be shown Sept. 10 at the John Deere Historic site, 8334 S. Clinton St.

The festival is open to artists and artisans who exhibit original work.

Paintings, jewelry, sculptures, artisan crafts, graphics, photography and drawings will be accepted. Artwork made from commercial kits or models are not eligible. No commission is being charged for artwork sold.

The festival’s winner will receive the Best of Show award. Cash awards are also available for winners in other categories. To submit an entry form, visit facebook.com/granddetourartsfestival/ or email gdartsfestival@gmail.com.

For information, visit facebook.com/granddetourartsfestival/.

