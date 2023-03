DIXON – The Kiwanis Club of Dixon will host its annual Lowell Park Road Spring Clean Up beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the former Shopko, 1600 S. Galena Ave.

The event is free and open to the public.

The work will start in the parking lot and move toward Lowell Park. Participants are cleaning up debris on both sides of the road. The club will be assisted by Dixon High School Key Club members.

For information, call 815-631-7982.