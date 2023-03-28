Rep. McCombie accepting entries for spring photo contest

House Minority Leader Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is accepting entries for the third annual Spring Photo Contest.

Photographs must be taken between March and May in the 89th Congressional District.

Participants can submit a photograph that best represents the people and places of the 89th District. Entries must be sent in high resolution. The winners will be announced Wednesday, June 21.

The winners may attend an unveiling at McCombie’s Savanna office. The winning photographs will be displayed in McCombie’s Springfield and Savanna offices for the 103rd General Assembly’s term.

Submission emails must include the photographer’s name, home address, email, phone number and where the photograph was taken. Entries are due Thursday, June 1. To submit an entry, email mccombiephotocontest@gmail.com.

For information, call 815-291-8989.