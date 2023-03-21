Sterling native named Junior Sailor of the quarter

GREAT LAKES — A Sterling native has been named Naval Station Great Lakes’ Junior Sailor of the Quarter.

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Sarah Powell received the recognition for the 2nd Quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Naval Station Great Lakes, opened in 1911, and is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp.

Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places.

NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation.