February 20, 2023
Shaw Local
Sterling man facing manslaughter charges in fatal shooting

By Rachel Rodgers

Justin L. Casey (Photo by Sterling Police Department)

STERLING – A 20-year-old Sterling man is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of a man Sunday, according to the Sterling Police Department.

At 11:32 p.m. Sunday, the Sterling Police Department responded to a shooting at a home in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue.

“Upon officers arrival at the residence, a male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head,” Deputy Chief Pat Bartel said in a news release Monday. “Attempts to provide care to the victim were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police located four people who were with the victim at the time, and they were questioned, Bartel said. The weapon was recovered at the scene.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no perceived threat to the public,” he said.

At 12:30 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Justin L. Casey, 20, of Sterling, in regard to the shooting and charged him with involuntary manslaughter. He was taken to Whiteside County Jail where he is being held pending a bond hearing.

Investigators work at the scene Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 of a Sunday night shooting in the 1100 block of 4th Ave. in Sterling. One victim was pronounced dead with four taken into custody.

Investigators work at the scene Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 of a Sunday night shooting in the 1100 block of 4th Ave. in Sterling. One victim was pronounced dead with four taken into custody. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending, Bartel said.

Sterling police were assisted by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, Sterling Fire Department, CGH EMS, Illinois State Police crime scene services and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.

Rachel Rodgers

Rachel Rodgers

Rachel Rodgers joined Sauk Valley Media in 2016 covering local government in Dixon and Lee County.