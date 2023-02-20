Sterling police: Man dies from gunshot wound to head

STERLING – A man was killed Sunday after being shot in the head, and four people are being questioned by police, according to the Sterling Police Department.
At 11:32 p.m. Sunday, the Sterling Police Department responded to a shooting at a home in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue.
“Upon officers arrival at the residence, a male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head,” Deputy Chief Pat Bartel said in a news release Monday. “Attempts to provide care to the victim were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Police located four people who were with the victim at the time, and they are being questioned, Bartel said. The weapon was recovered at the scene.
“This is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no perceived threat to the public,” he said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Sterling police were assisted by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, Sterling Fire Department, CGH EMS, Illinois State Police crime scene services and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.