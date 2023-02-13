February 13, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Civil War trivia, diary excerpts are Dixon native’s latest books

By Shaw Local News Network
Author Bob O'Connor has published two books: “Little-Known Facts About the American Civil War” and “Excerpts of Diaries of Civil War Soldiers.”

Author Bob O'Connor has published two books: “Little-Known Facts About the American Civil War” and “Excerpts of Diaries of Civil War Soldiers.” (Submitted by Bob O'Connor)

What’s the truth about Robert E. Lee’s United States citizenship? What happens when only one of conjoined twin brothers are drafted?

Bob O’Connor, a 1963 Dixon High School grad, touches on those quick facts in his latest book, “Little-Known Facts About the American Civil War.”

He also published a compilation of diaries from that era, from regular soldiers to commanding generals, in: “Excerpts of Diaries of Civil War Soldiers.”

Each book sells for $8.95. They are available at the author’s website at www.boboconnorbooks.com or can be purchased from Books on First in Dixon.

SVM Community BriefsAuthorDixon
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois