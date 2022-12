DIXON- Sauk Valley Community College will offer a virtual Agriculture Education class beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The class is open to high school students.

The class will teach agriculture education to students who are interested in becoming ag science teachers. Seven students are receiving a tuition waiver based on their application. Paid internship opportunities are available to the program’s students.

To enroll, students can speak to their school’s guidance counselor or visit svcc.edu/ag.