December 15, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Sauk Valley Community College Foundation recognizes board members

By Shaw Local News Network
Sauk Valley Community College logo

DIXON- The Sauk Valley Community College Foundation recently honored the service of the foundation’s board of directors, including those that have served in the past and future directors.

The board is composed of individuals from the college’s district.

New board members include Michael Clark, Philip Atilano, Suzanne Ravlin, and Michael Briscoe.

They will join current members Bill Wescott, Lauren Bishop, Bob Sondgeroth, Dave Abele, John Thompson, Marcia Jones, Aaron Young, Kelly Mandrell, Laura Oquendo, and Lisa Wiersema, who serves as the SVCC Board of Trustees liaison.

The board members are instrumental in advocating for gifts, which enable student scholarships, student emergency funds, and the SVCC Impact Program.

SVM Community BriefsSauk Valley Community College
