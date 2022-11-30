SVCC hosts Leadership Training School for FFA Chapters

DIXON- Sauk Valley Community College hosted a Leadership Training School for Section Two FFA Chapters on Nov. 16.

FFA Section Two schools that participated were: Oregon, Byron, Morrison, Amboy, La Moille, Challand Middle School, Prophetstown, Rochelle, Chadwick-Milledgeville, Stillman Valley, Polo, Sterling, Byron, and Ashton-Franklin Center.

According to the FFA, members focus on skill development and career preparation through participation in competitive career and leadership development events that develop individual responsibility, foster teamwork and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement.

FFA students participating in Leadership Training School activities. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College )

