November 30, 2022
SVCC hosts Leadership Training School for FFA Chapters

By Shaw Local News Network
FFA Section Two students gathering for Leadership Training School at Sauk Valley Community College's Mathis Theatre. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College )

DIXON- Sauk Valley Community College hosted a Leadership Training School for Section Two FFA Chapters on Nov. 16.

FFA Section Two schools that participated were: Oregon, Byron, Morrison, Amboy, La Moille, Challand Middle School, Prophetstown, Rochelle, Chadwick-Milledgeville, Stillman Valley, Polo, Sterling, Byron, and Ashton-Franklin Center.

According to the FFA, members focus on skill development and career preparation through participation in competitive career and leadership development events that develop individual responsibility, foster teamwork and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement.

FFA students participating in Leadership Training School activities. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College )

FFA students participating in Leadership Training School activities at Sauk Valley Community College. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College )

From left, Sauk Valley Community College Ag instructors Michael Selover and Kevin Larsen address FFA Section Two students during Leadership Training School. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College )

