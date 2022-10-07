October 07, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Artist’s reception for Susanne Nestory will be Oct. 19 at Sauk Valley Community College

By Shaw Local News Network

DIXON - Sauk Valley Community College, 173 Illinois Route 2, will host a reception for artist Susanne Nestory from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the SVCC Art Gallery.

The reception is free and open to the public.

The SVCC Art Gallery is currently hosting Nestory’s exhibit, “The Oregon Years.” The exhibit features paintings depicting a visual response to the way Nestory remembers encountering “place” — muted and clear, present and absent, forming and collapsing; an identity that refused to take shape. The exhibit closes Wednesday, Oct. 19.

For more information, email glenn.s.bodish@svcc.edu.

