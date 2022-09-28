September 28, 2022
Dixon church will conduct pet memorial service and blessing

By Shaw Local News Network

In a file photo, the Rev. Claudia Nalven, assistant rector at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Geneva, blessed Jan Risch's 11-year-old Golden Retriever in 2012 at the church's sixth annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony in front of the Old Courthouse in Geneva. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Dixon will conduct a pet blessing and memorial service on Sunday. (Eric Schelkopf)

DIXON – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 221 W. Third St., will host a pet memorial service and blessing beginning at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

All leashed, well-behaved pets are invited to bring their owners along. If owners cannot bring their pets, they can bring a photo of their pet for a blessing.

A memorial service to honor deceased pets will begin at the church immediately after the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Participants may bring a photo of their deceased pet to be placed on the altar.

The blessing of pets will follow the memorial service at noon. Outdoor and drive-up blessings are being offered at the side of the church along Peoria Ave. Blessings will also be offered for pets more comfortable being indoors in the church fellowship hall, located in the church’s lower level.

For information, call 815-288-2151.

