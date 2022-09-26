Rock Falls Lumberjack Show and Beard-Growing Contest returns Oct. 1

ROCK FALLS – The second annual Rock Falls Lumberjack Show and Beard-Growing Contest will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Selmi’s Greenhouse and Farm Market, 1206 Dixon Ave.

Admission to the show is $7 for attendees ages 2 and older.

The lumberjack show includes three 30-minute shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Ax throwing will be introduced to the show this year. An interactive lumberjack kid’s camp is taking place from 1:30 to 2 p.m.

The beard contest will be at 2 p.m., with local barbers judging the contest. Registration is required to participate. To register, call 815-622-1106 or email travel@visitrockfalls.com.

Food vendors featured at the event will include Rustic Oven Woodfired Pizza, Sweet Butt’s Cotton Candy and Cliff’s Donuts.

For information, call 815-622-1106 or email director@visitrockfalls.com.