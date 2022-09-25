Dixon church celebrating 180th anniversary Oct. 9

DIXON – First Baptist Church of Dixon, 111 E. Second St., will celebrate its 180th anniversary at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

The anniversary celebration includes a breakfast before a special worship service at 10:30 a.m.

The church also will celebrate its anniversary with a presentation on the history of early church members at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, and a concert with the Downtown River Kings at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

The church opened in 1872 and has been meeting at its current location for 150 years. The church has existed since the early founding of Dixon, with members including Rebecca Dixon, the wife of Dixon founder John Dixon.