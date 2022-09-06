Registration on for Franklin Creek Association pollinator trivia night

FRANKLIN GROVE – Registration is open for the Franklin Creek Conservation Association‘s annual pollinator trivia night and dinner, which will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Grist Mill, 1893 Twist Road.

Dinner begins at 6, then people will be put in teams to answer four rounds of questions about bees. Prizes will be awarded.

Tickets cost $25 for adults and $15 for students with a valid ID. Proceeds help pay for the association’s pollinator garden.

Go to franklincreekconservation.org/eveningsatthemill.html to register. Contact 815-456-2718 or engage@franklincreekconservation.org for more information.