DIXON - Sauk Valley Community College’s Project Vital, a tutoring program for adults who want to improve their reading skills, their English language speaking skills, or to obtain citizenship, needs volunteers.

The college will hold mandatory training sessions from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 9, 16, 23, and 30, at the school at 173 state Route 2. Tutors must meet with their Project Vital students one to four hours a week.

Call Laura Moreno, 815-835-6241, to sign up or for more information.