July 24, 2022
Sauk Valley
7 Whiteside County students receive Mount St. Clare Education Charitable Trust scholarships

Twenty-five of this year's Mount St. Clare Education Charitable Trust scholarship recipients appeared for a group photo. First row, from left: Viviana Ramirez, Danica Eberhart, Haleigh Lucas Rowe, Elizabeth Blandin, Bree Mangelsen, and Dave Helscher. Second row: Molly Shannon, Isabel Hansen, Annie Rude, Mya Petersen, Grace Pierce, Ellie Rickertsen, and Emily Manemann. Third row: Evan Harden, Zachary Bohle, Eric Kinkaid, Anna Hilgendorf, Sarah Hilgendorf, Payton Luett, and Kathyrn French. Fourth row: Kamryn Paulsen, Kyle Homes, Carter Pataska, Nathan Moeller, Eli Eggers, Noah Eggers, and Kyle Kitteringham. (Photo provided by courtesy of Clinton National Bank)

CLINTON, Iowa – Seven students from Whiteside County received scholarships from Mount St. Clare Education Charitable Trust.

Those recipients are Kaelyn Goodsman, Brock Mason, Nathan Moeller, Zoey Paone, Cailyn Piercy, Annie Rude and Kaylee Wilkins.

In all, the trust announced that it awarded 88 college scholarships, totaling around $216,000. Graduates must be from a high school in Clinton County, Iowa, or Whiteside County, Illinois, and enrolled at a two- or four-year college or university in Iowa.

The scholarship funds were originally established by Clinton-area families and the Sisters of St. Francis to benefit students attending Mount St. Clare College and Ashford University. In 2012, the various funds were combined to form the trust. Since that date, more than $1.6 million in scholarships has been awarded.

