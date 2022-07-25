7 Whiteside County students receive Mount St. Clare Education Charitable Trust scholarships

CLINTON, Iowa – Seven students from Whiteside County received scholarships from Mount St. Clare Education Charitable Trust.

Those recipients are Kaelyn Goodsman, Brock Mason, Nathan Moeller, Zoey Paone, Cailyn Piercy, Annie Rude and Kaylee Wilkins.

In all, the trust announced that it awarded 88 college scholarships, totaling around $216,000. Graduates must be from a high school in Clinton County, Iowa, or Whiteside County, Illinois, and enrolled at a two- or four-year college or university in Iowa.

The scholarship funds were originally established by Clinton-area families and the Sisters of St. Francis to benefit students attending Mount St. Clare College and Ashford University. In 2012, the various funds were combined to form the trust. Since that date, more than $1.6 million in scholarships has been awarded.