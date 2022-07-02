Lost Mound special deer hunt applications available

THOMSON – The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge announced that 2022 applications for the special deer hunts at Lost Mound are now available.

The application period extends through Sunday, July 31. All applications will be entered into a random drawing for 35 hunt sites Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Two managed deer hunts, one for youth ages 10 to 17 and one for adults with disabilities ages 18 and older, will be conducted within designated closed areas of Lost Mound. All hunters must be accompanied by an adult or an able-bodied attendant who is capable of tracking and retrieving a deer. All hunters, attendants and any accompanying individuals must attend the mandatory hunt site check-in and scout day that corresponds with their hunt. Youth hunt check-in will be Oct. 1, and adults with disability hunt check-in will be Nov. 11 at the Lost Mound Unit equipment storage building, 3159 Crim Drive, Savanna.

The youth hunt will be Oct. 8 and 9, which will coincide with the Illinois youth either-sex deer hunt. An Illinois youth deer permit must be obtained and brought to the orientation, and all youth must show certification of completion of a state-approved hunter safety course.

The hunt for adults with disabilities will be Nov. 12 and 13. A minimum P2a Illinois disability classification, or similar disability certification from nonresident states, will be required. Wheelchair-bound and amputee hunters will receive priority selection for hunt sites. A Jo Daviess County deer permit is not needed to apply for this hunt.

For additional information and copies of the regulations, call the Refuge Office at 815-273-2732 or stop into the office at 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson.