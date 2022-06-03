June 03, 2022
Sauk Valley
Let’s Feed our Children meal distributions will be at several locations

By Shaw Local News Network

Jennifer Dallas adds items to lunch bags for the Let’s Feed Our Children program at a previous United Way of Whiteside County campaign kickoff event. (Alex T)

SAUK VALLEY – United Way of Whiteside County and the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a series of Let’s Feed our Children events from noon to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 10. Three free grab-and-go meals will be provided to participating children and teenagers. Registration is not required.

Pickup spots are:

  • Fulton: First Reformed Church, 510 15th Ave.
  • Rock Falls: Lobby of the Rock Falls Public Library, 1007 Seventh Ave.; Wallingford Park Shelter; the front door of Merrill School, 600 Fourth Ave.; near the main office of Coloma Homes, 401 W. 18th St.
  • Sterling: Back lot of Sterling Public Library, 102 W. Third St.; Ster-Lynn Apartments, 215 E. 25th St.; St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave.; Scheid Park Shelter, 1102 Woodburn Ave.; The Salvation Army, 409 Avenue F; Latin American Social Club, 2708 W. Lincolnway; Broadway Methodist, 501 Broadway Ave.
  • Erie: Margaret Park.
  • Tampico: Tampico Community Building, 202 W. Second St.
  • Morrison: Morrison Community Center, 201 W. Market St.
  • Lyndon: Richmond Park, 112 Fifth Ave. E.
  • Prophetstown: Eclipse Square, 301 Washington St.
  • Milledgeville: Milledgeville Public Library, 18 W. Fifth St.

For information, call United Way of Whiteside County at 815-625-7973 or visit uwwhiteside.org.

