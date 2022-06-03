Let’s Feed our Children meal distributions will be at several locations

SAUK VALLEY – United Way of Whiteside County and the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a series of Let’s Feed our Children events from noon to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 10. Three free grab-and-go meals will be provided to participating children and teenagers. Registration is not required.

Pickup spots are:

Fulton: First Reformed Church, 510 15th Ave.

Rock Falls: Lobby of the Rock Falls Public Library, 1007 Seventh Ave.; Wallingford Park Shelter; the front door of Merrill School, 600 Fourth Ave.; near the main office of Coloma Homes, 401 W. 18th St.

Sterling: Back lot of Sterling Public Library, 102 W. Third St.; Ster-Lynn Apartments, 215 E. 25th St.; St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave.; Scheid Park Shelter, 1102 Woodburn Ave.; The Salvation Army, 409 Avenue F; Latin American Social Club, 2708 W. Lincolnway; Broadway Methodist, 501 Broadway Ave.

Erie: Margaret Park.

Tampico: Tampico Community Building, 202 W. Second St.

Morrison: Morrison Community Center, 201 W. Market St.

Lyndon: Richmond Park, 112 Fifth Ave. E.

Prophetstown: Eclipse Square, 301 Washington St.

Milledgeville: Milledgeville Public Library, 18 W. Fifth St.

For information, call United Way of Whiteside County at 815-625-7973 or visit uwwhiteside.org.