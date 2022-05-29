Sauk Valley Community College offering EMT training program

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College will be holding an an Emergency Medical Technician Basic training course in the fall. The program will run from Monday, Aug 1 to Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Sauk Valley Community College campus.

The EMT program is designed to train police, fire, rescue personnel and people interested in the techniques of prehospital emergency care. Students will gain the knowledge and skills to provide basic emergency medical assistance to people in need. The course will combine reading, lecture, computer-based and on-line learning, significant study time, and practical labs. Skills that attendees will learn from the course include patient assessment, splinting, airway management, and appropriate interventions.

The course will include 84-plus hours of classroom training, clinical experience, and field experience for students. After completion of the course, candidates are qualified to take the examination for certification in Illinois.

EMTs must have good physical stamina, endurance, and body conditions to handle significant walking, stooping and lifting. Students must also be able balance items and patients that weigh a minimum of 125 pounds. To become certified as an EMT, candidates must be at least 18-years-old and possess a high school diploma or equivalent at the time of the courses completion. Participating students will complete 25 hours of clinical practice with at least 10 hours of patient contact hours outside of the scheduled class time,

The course will cost $799. Textbooks will be an out-of-pocket expense for students. Class sessions will be 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 1 through December 14 and Saturday, Aug. 27; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5; 8 a.m. -4:30 p.m.

For more information, or to register for the EMT course, visit svcc.edu/emt or call Brenda Helms at 815-835-6212.