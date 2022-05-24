Prophetstown State Park to host 16th annual Dick Brown Youth Fishing Derby

PROPHETSTOWN – The 16th annual Dick Brown Youth Fishing Derby will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Prophetstown State Park on Park Avenue.

Participants will be divided up into age groups that will have different fishing times throughout the day. Participants ages 6 and younger will fish from 8 to 9 a.m., ages 7 to 10 will begin fishing at 9 a.m. and ages 11 to 14 will begin fishing at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded.

Parents must sign a registration form for children to participate in the fishing derby. Registration forms are available at the Prophetstown police station or at the derby. For information, call 815-537-2386.