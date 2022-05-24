May 24, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank YouA&EArchiveCommunityCoronavirusElectionMarketingNewsOnline NewspaperOpinionPhoto GalleriesPremiumPrep SportsSponsoredSports
Sauk Valley

Prophetstown State Park to host 16th annual Dick Brown Youth Fishing Derby

By Shaw Local News Network

Members of the Prophetstown Police Department take part in the Dick Brown Fishing Derby in an undated file photo.

PROPHETSTOWN – The 16th annual Dick Brown Youth Fishing Derby will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Prophetstown State Park on Park Avenue.

Participants will be divided up into age groups that will have different fishing times throughout the day. Participants ages 6 and younger will fish from 8 to 9 a.m., ages 7 to 10 will begin fishing at 9 a.m. and ages 11 to 14 will begin fishing at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded.

Parents must sign a registration form for children to participate in the fishing derby. Registration forms are available at the Prophetstown police station or at the derby. For information, call 815-537-2386.

SVM Community Briefs