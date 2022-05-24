Illinois Tollway to expand I-PASS Assist program

CHICAGO – The Illinois Tollway announced that it plans to expand its I-PASS Assist program to include additional fee dismissals for low-wage, working families.

To qualify for I-PASS Assist, customers must apply through the Illinois Tollway, which will verify the customer’s income eligibility with the Illinois Department of Revenue.

The tollway will work with other agencies to promote enrollment. There is a $20 incentive and a free I-PASS transponder available to drivers who enroll early.

The Illinois Tollway introduced reforms through the Tolling 2020 relief program, which brought amnesty and fine reductions for all tollway customers. More than 5,000 I-PASS customers have enrolled in the program.

The Illinois Tollway is a user-fee system that receives no state or federal funds for its maintenance and operations. The Illinois Tollway maintains and operates 294 miles of roads in 12 counties in northern Illinois.