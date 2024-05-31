Education notes: Dixon, Sterling students named to dean’s lists

Elmhurst University releases dean’s list

ELMHURST – More than 975 Elmhurst University students were named to the spring 2024 dean’s list at Elmhrst University. Local students named to the list are Evelynn Hvarre and Eaden Hvarre, both of Dixon, and Olivia Rueff of Franklin Grove.

The dean’s list is composed of students who, during the term, attained a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher (out of a possible 4.0).

Quincy University hosts spring commencement

QUINCY – Quincy University hosted its 161st commencement ceremony May 11 in Quincy University’s Football Stadium. Christian Czarny of Morrison earned a bachelor of science degree in biological sciences.

Kirkwood Community College announces dean’s list honors

CEDAR RAPIDS – Kirkwood Community College has released its dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester. Zach Dykstra of Fulton was named to the list.

To make the list, students must achieve a 3.3 grade-point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.

Local students named to Milwaukee School of Engineering dean’s list

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee School of Engineering congratulates the following students for being named to the spring dean’s list:

Patrick Wright of Polo was named to the dean’s list with high honors. Wright is pursuing a bachelor of science in computer engineering.

Raul Reyes of Sterling was named to the dean’s list. Reyes is pursuing a bachelor of science in industrial engineering.

Joshua Howard of Rock Falls was named to the dean’s list with high honors. Howard is pursuing a bachelor of science in computer engineering.

Jadyn Osborne of Sterling was named to the dean’s list with high honors. Osborne is pursuing a bachelor of science in computer engineering.

Ripon College graduates Class of 2024

RIPON, Wis. – Nicole DeJonge of Sterling, a member of the Ripon College Class of 2024, graduated during commencement exercises May 12. DeJonge majored in English and secondary education with a minor in women’s, gender and sexuality studies.

There were 154 graduates, with 39 of them having double majors; 20 graduating Summa Cum Laude (highest distinction); 20 graduating Magna Cum Laude (great distinction); and 26 graduating Cum Laude (distinction).

Nebraska awards 3,566 degrees in May ceremonies

LINCOLN, Neb. – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 3,566 degrees during commencement exercises May 3, 17 and 18.

Paige DeJonge of Sterling earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration.

Alexis Rodriguez of Sterling earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Brandi Pessman of Fulton earned a doctor of philosophy degree.