Registration underway for Reagan Run 5K

Runners fire out of the gate Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the start of the 23rd annual Reagan Run 5K in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON — Whether you’re a race enthusiast, casual runner or even a fast-paced walker, you are invited to take part in the upcoming Reagan Run 5K.

The 5K race is an annual event held in conjunction with the Petunia Festival in Dixon during the first week of July. The Reagan Run began in 2000 with 315 runners and walkers.

The 24th annual Reagan Run 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 6. This premier 5K racing event starts at the Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home, 816 S. Hennepin Ave., and ends at Haymarket Square, 317 W. Third St. Registration is available online at getmeregistered.com until 1 p.m. July 4.

Registration fees are $20 through June 21, $25 from June 22 through July 5, and $35 on race day before 7:30 a.m. at Haymarket Square. Race features include bib tag timing, water stations, a medical team, post-race refreshments, start and finish mats, and T-shirts while supplies last.

Packet pickup is 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the Dixon YMCA, 110 N. Galena Ave., or on race day at Haymarket Square. Race day registration is also at Haymarket Square.

The free Kids’ Fun Run will start promptly at 7:30 a.m. This is a fun and safe event for kids 9 and under. The course is 6/10ths of a mile, it will begin at the corner of Hennepin Avenue and Eighth Street and end at Haymarket Square. Registration ends at 7:15 a.m.

Gather your co-workers and join the Corporate Challenge. A minimum of five runners is required and companies can enter more than one team. Pre-register by July 5.

For more information, visit www.reaganrun.com. To register online, visit getmeregistered.com.