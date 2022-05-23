Rock Falls Tourism announces two more acts for Bellson Music Fest

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls Tourism announced that the Rock River Jazz Band Inc. and Josh Duffee and His Orchestra have been added to the performance roster for the Bellson Music Fest, which will be June 18 at RB&W Park.

Acts previously announced are Pippi Ardennia and Daniel Leahy and the Joel Paterson Trio. Denny Farrell will serve as host.

The Rock River Jazz Band Inc. is a 14-member not-for-profit group of band directors, adults and college musicians. The band will be performing big band, swing, 1950s and 1960s rock, pop, waltzes, polkas, mambos and country music.

Josh Duffee and His Orchestra has been performing the past 20 years in the Quad Cities region. For the music fest, it will be performing compositions written by the late Louie Bellson during the 1950s and 1960s.

For information about the Bellson Music Fest, contact Melinda Jones, director of Rock Falls Tourism, at director@visitrockfalls.com or 815-622-1106.