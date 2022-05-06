CGH Medical honors nurses for National Nurses’ Week

STERLING — CGH Medical Center will be honoring its nurses during National Nurses’ Week through May 12. The celebration coincides with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

CGH Medical thanks their nearly 700 nurses for the work they do for patients. Nurses serve in many roles with a strong commitment to patient safety and with passion for the profession. These roles include staff nurse, nursing leader, educator, certified nurses’ aides, infection preventionist and nurse practitioner.



