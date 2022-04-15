Free oak saplings available Saturday at Lowell Park to celebrate Earth Day

DIXON — The Dixon Park District will have will have free oak saplings available from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Lowell Park in front of Ruth Edwards Nature Center, 2114 Lowell Park Road The saplings are being given away to celebrate spring and Earth Day.

Varieties of the tree saplings that will be available include Swamp White Oak, Burr Oak and Red Oak. The tree’s are being given away courtesy of Living Lands and Waters, an organization which works to protect, preserve and restore the natural environment of rivers.