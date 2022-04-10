Rock River Jazz Band will open Timber Lake Playhouse concert season

MOUNT CARROLL — The Timber Lake Playhouse will open its 61st concert season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.

The concert will feature the Rock River Jazz Band, a 16-piece big band composed of professional musicians from northern Illinois. Music the band plays includes big band, swing, pop, polkas, waltzes, 1950s to ‘60s rock, mambos and a little bit of country music.

The Timber Lake Playhouse’s other concert events for this year include:

Felix and Fingers dueling pianos All-Request Show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

A Rock n’ Roll Tribute from Elvis to the Beatles featuring The Neverly Brothers at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.

The Blues In the Woods, featuring Kevin Burt, the Birdog Blues Band, and The Russ Green Band, beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.

Hair Band Night at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The Six One Five Collective at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Midnight Rider – An Allman Brothers Tribute at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Detroit Rock City – A KISS Tribute Show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Blooze Brothers at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Boy Band Night at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Britbeat – A Beatles Tribute at 7 p.m. Nov. 19.

As part of this year’s concert season, the Timber Lake Playhouse will have two movie nights. The first movie, Hocus Pocus, will be shown at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. The second movie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, will take place at 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 29.

Tickets for all concerts are $30 or $25 for Timber Lake Playhouse subscribers. Tickets for Hocus Pocus are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 14 and under. Tickets for the Rocky Horror Picture Show are $15. Prop bags can be purchased for $10. Tickets are on sale at the Box Office at 815-244-2035 or online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org