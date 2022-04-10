April 10, 2022
Sauk Valley
Rock River Jazz Band will open Timber Lake Playhouse concert season

The Rock River Jazz Band, shown performing at Sauk Valley Community College in an undated file photo, will open the Timber Lake Playhouse summer concert series for 2022. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

MOUNT CARROLL — The Timber Lake Playhouse will open its 61st concert season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.

The concert will feature the Rock River Jazz Band, a 16-piece big band composed of professional musicians from northern Illinois. Music the band plays includes big band, swing, pop, polkas, waltzes, 1950s to ‘60s rock, mambos and a little bit of country music.

The Timber Lake Playhouse’s other concert events for this year include:

Felix and Fingers dueling pianos All-Request Show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

A Rock n’ Roll Tribute from Elvis to the Beatles featuring The Neverly Brothers at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.

The Blues In the Woods, featuring Kevin Burt, the Birdog Blues Band, and The Russ Green Band, beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.

Hair Band Night at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The Six One Five Collective at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Midnight Rider – An Allman Brothers Tribute at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Detroit Rock City – A KISS Tribute Show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Blooze Brothers at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Boy Band Night at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Britbeat – A Beatles Tribute at 7 p.m. Nov. 19.

As part of this year’s concert season, the Timber Lake Playhouse will have two movie nights. The first movie, Hocus Pocus, will be shown at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. The second movie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, will take place at 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 29.

Tickets for all concerts are $30 or $25 for Timber Lake Playhouse subscribers. Tickets for Hocus Pocus are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 14 and under. Tickets for the Rocky Horror Picture Show are $15. Prop bags can be purchased for $10. Tickets are on sale at the Box Office at 815-244-2035 or online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org

