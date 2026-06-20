M. Eileen Brown: We want to hear from you – here’s how

You may have noticed we’ve been adding more opinion pieces to your daily newspaper. And we’re guessing you don’t agree with all of them.

That’s exactly how we want it.

These pages are intended to be a forum for thoughtful discussion, differing viewpoints and new ideas. We want readers to encounter perspectives that challenge their assumptions, reinforce their convictions or simply make them think.

We’ve also rebooted our Editorial Board and will be adding our own voice to the mix, offering editorials on local issues that affect our state and the northern Illinois communities we serve.

So why are we doing this?

Because a newspaper is more than the stories written by its staff. It also is a reflection of the communities it serves. The conversation doesn’t have to end when the paper lands in your driveway or a story appears online.

And that’s where you come in.

At a time when public discourse is often dominated by national voices, partisan talking points and social media shouting matches, local newspapers remain one of the few places where neighbors can talk to one another about issues that affect their daily lives.

Letters to the Editor help us better understand each other. They introduce new viewpoints, challenge assumptions and encourage thoughtful discussion. A healthy community benefits when people engage respectfully with one another, even when they disagree.

Especially when they disagree.

We invite you to join the conversation. Share your thoughts on local issues, respond to our coverage or weigh in on community matters. Your voice informs neighbors, sparks dialogue and brings attention to issues that deserve discussion.

Our goal is to make these Opinion pages a true community forum. We won’t agree with every letter we publish, and we don’t expect our readers to agree with every opinion that appears here. But we do believe strongly in providing space for civil discourse and the free exchange of ideas.

To submit a letter, email us at letters@shawlocal.com . Letters should focus on issues of public interest, particularly those affecting our local communities. Please include your full name, hometown, address and daytime telephone number for verification purposes.

Letters are limited to 250 words, and we generally publish no more than one letter from the same writer every three weeks. All submissions are subject to editing for length, clarity and content at the discretion of the editor.

Thank you for being part of the conversation. The strength of a community newspaper is measured not only by the stories it publishes, but by the voices it welcomes. We hope to hear from you.

• M. Eileen Brown is the executive editor of Shaw Media.