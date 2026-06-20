Yorkville getting complaints of unlicensed solicitors following recent large storms

(file photo) The city of Yorkville said it has received complaints about unlicensed solicitors throughout town following recent storms. (Joey Weslo)

Following some hard-hitting storms in the past few weeks, the city of Yorkville said it has received complaints about unlicensed solicitors throughout town.

All solicitors in town are required by the city to carry a city-issued solicitors license. They are also required to abide by any No Solicitors signs that are posted on private property, according to a city post.

The city is requesting any residents who witness an unlicensed solicitor to call the Yorkville Police Department’s non-emergency line at 630-553-4343.

A full list of licensed solicitors with the city can be found by visiting, yorkville.il.us/367/Licensing.

According to city ordinances, solicitors are only permitted for certain hours: from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. They are not permitted on Sundays or legal holidays.

To restrict or limit solicitation on private property, residents are asked to display a weatherproof sign in their main entrance.