Lockport District 205 uses grant for roof repairs on Central Campus

Lockport Township High School District 205 recently received a grant for site improvements through the efforts of State Rep. Dagmara Avelar, D-Romeoville.
The district shared a post on Facebook, thanking Avelar for her work securing the grant, which is being used for roof work at Central Campus.
District 205 received a $284,575 Uniform Capital Grant for Site Improvements through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
“This funding will support much-needed roofing material replacements at Central Campus, helping us maintain a safe and reliable learning environment for our students and staff,” the district said.
Avelar visited the school’s campus to observe the work with Board Member Candace Gerritsen, Superintendent Bob McBride, and Lockport students taking part in a summer internship with Berglund Construction, the firm working on the project.