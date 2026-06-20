Lockport District 205 uses grant for roof repairs on Central Campus

Workers do repairs on the roof of Lockport Township High School Central Campus on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Photo Provided by J)

Lockport Township High School District 205 recently received a grant for site improvements through the efforts of State Rep. Dagmara Avelar, D-Romeoville.

The district shared a post on Facebook, thanking Avelar for her work securing the grant, which is being used for roof work at Central Campus.

State Representative Dagmara Avelar visited Lockport Township High School Central on Thursday, June 18 to observe roof work being done with funding from a recently obtained grant. (Photo Provided by Lockport Township High School District 205)

District 205 received a $284,575 Uniform Capital Grant for Site Improvements through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

“This funding will support much-needed roofing material replacements at Central Campus, helping us maintain a safe and reliable learning environment for our students and staff,” the district said.

Avelar visited the school’s campus to observe the work with Board Member Candace Gerritsen, Superintendent Bob McBride, and Lockport students taking part in a summer internship with Berglund Construction, the firm working on the project.