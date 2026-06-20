New Sycamore assistant principals come from in and out of the district

Marc Gorecki was hired as the new assistant principal of North Grove Elementary School in June 2026, according to Sycamore school documents. (Photo provided by Sycamore School District 427)

The Sycamore Community School District 427 has hired two new administrative staff members who will work as assistant principals in separate elementary schools.

Marc Gorecki and Calla Stroh were hired by the Sycamore school board during a special board meeting on June 16. The day after the meeting, school officials shared a news release announcing the new employees.

In that release, school officials wrote that they believes the creation of assistant principal positions at North Grove and West Elementary will support the abilities of students, staff and families to succeed.

Superintendent Kristen Campbell said that she was excited to welcome Gorecki and Stroh into the district.

“Both Ms. Stroh and Mr. Gorecki bring a wealth of experience to the district, and we are excited for them to join our district for this coming school year,” Campbell said in the release.

Calla Stroh was hired as the new assistant principal at West Elementary School during the June 16, 2026, Sycamore board of education meeting. (Photo provided by Sycamore School District 427)

Gorecki will be the assistant principal of North Grove Elementary School on July 1, but has already worked in the building. He was among the staff and students who moved from North Elementary School to North Grove in 2009, when the building opened.

He has also served as a special education teacher for the district’s Academic and Behavior Learning Environment program and as the district’s crisis prevention institute trainer, according to the release.

Teaching special education has been Gorecki’s passion for the past two decades, he said.

“The decision to take my teaching career in a different path has been one of the hardest decisions, but ultimately one I am very excited to embark on,” Gorekci said in the release. “My goal and hope is to continue to help foster a learning environment in which all students and staff can come to school feeling enriched and supported while reaching their full potential.”

Documents show he’s expected to make a salary of $82,000 for the 2026-2027 school year.

Stroh, the current assistant principal at Kishwaukee Education Consortium, will become the assistant principal at West Elementary School on July 1. Documents show she is expected to be paid a $75,000 salary for the 2026-2027 school year.

Before working at Kishwaukee Education Consortium, Stroh spent 14 years teaching at Steward Elementary School, according to the news release.

Stroh said she’s honored to join the Sycamore school district and work at West Elementary School.

“Supporting teachers, building relationships, and helping students thrive have always been at the heart of my work,” Stroh said in the release. “I look forward to partnering with students, staff, families, and the community.”