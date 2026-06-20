Salvation Army’s virtual back–to–school drive runs through Sept. 1

State Farm will partner with The Salvation Army to launch a nationwide virtual back–to–school drive to provide families in need with essential supplies for the upcoming school year.

The drive runs through Sept. 30.

The drive allows the State Farm team and its network to buy supplies, including notebooks, pens, rulers, highlighters, composition books, glue, pencils, backpacks, scissors, markers, crayons, erasers and folders. The supplies will support Salvation Army locations nationally. The items also will be directly shipped to the locations to support local back-to-school efforts.

“We are grateful for State Farm’s commitment to helping families prepare for the school year,” Salvation Army North and Central Illinois divisional commander Lt. Col. Jonathan Rich said in a news release. “Every backpack, notebook, and pencil makes a real difference for children who deserve to start school ready to succeed.”

The donation platform allows donors to enter a ZIP code and select a location to support.

For information, visit statefarm.com or salarmyncil.org.