Eye On Illinois: What might solar projects cost utility customers and lawmakers?

How much does it cost?

Usually, that’s a question appropriate for legislative proposals presented as solutions to big problems, while light on details regarding who pays and how much. But it also was one of the takeaways I had from a March 27 Capitol News Illinois story about Senate Bill 3104 and House Bill 4524, a plan to allow installation of solar panel systems that plug into standard wall outlets without first completing an “interconnection” agreement with the existing power grid.

The cost question here isn’t about state expenditures, as reducing red tape tends to be free, but about the technology itself: how much are we talking? The actual answer remains elusive because current rules mean costs outweigh benefits. Only Utah has enacted the type of changes SB 3104 would implement, although several other states are considering similar bills.

A more well-known quantity is whole-home solar packages, available to people “with the right kind of roof,” said state Rep. Daniel Didech, D-Buffalo Grove, sponsor of HB 4524. Last month, Consumer Affairs reported complete systems cost between $12,600 and $33,376, not including storage batteries, electrical panel upgrades, roof stabilization, permits, interconnection fees and any ongoing maintenance.

Should this legislation pass, plug-in solar avoids many of those expenses as well as pre-approval from the utility. In addition to dropping the cost, it clears a path to solar for condo owners, apartment renters (who could just move the panels with them should they relocate), and homeowners whose roofs aren’t suitable but might have room in the yard for a smaller setup.

Theoretically, these plug-in systems would involve a one-time purchase. That’s an important distinction because, as I detailed in October courtesy of a Lake In The Hills reader, there are monthly taxes when leasing equipment, a popular strategy if that payment ends up smaller than a current utility bill.

Senate Bill 1633 would’ve exempted leased home solar equipment from taxes under the Use, Service Use, Service Occupation and Retailers’ Occupation tax acts, but it’s been in the Assignments Committee since June. In February, 1633 sponsor state Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, also filed Senate Bill 3944, which exempts purchased solar equipment from the same tax laws, but it’s idling in the Revenue Committee.

Is any solar right for you? Consumer Affairs suggested costs closer to $2 per watt allow a reasonable return on investment, whereas $2.50 or $3 per watt makes less financial sense. In Illinois, the average cost per watt for a whole-home system is $2.86, but informed decisions require understanding personal utility bills.

Lawmakers endorsing solar expansion should logically pursue any avenues to reduce up-front costs. That requires getting utilities and unions on board.

How much does it all cost – financially or otherwise?

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.