Eye On Illinois: On big speech day, a look back at Pritzker’s first budget address

Today, Gov. JB Pritzker delivers his eighth State of the State and budget address.

If the governor fails to win a third term in November, this could be his final such speech in Springfield. With that possibility present, it seems a good opportunity to revisit his first address in 2019. (The full remarks are available at tinyurl.com/2019SOTS, courtesy of the Illinois Municipal League.)

Pritzker opened with the usual acknowledgement of key figures in the room, starting with two powerful, veteran Democrats whose legislative tenures would soon end, albeit under different circumstances: House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton.

He quickly shifted to a somber tone, calling for a moment of silence to honor those killed five days earlier at Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora. (Gov. Rod Blagojevich took no such pause in his 2008 speech, just six days after the Northern Illinois University shooting spree.)

Conveniently, Pritzker offered his own history lesson, noting Illinois’ recurring challenges, “recycling with each new decade. Indeed, when reviewing past reports to the General Assembly by previous governors, the same problems are raised over and over again: There is not enough money to address social ills, not enough jobs to employ people, not enough resources to adequately maintain and build our infrastructure and not enough attention to the plight of working families. It may not surprise you to learn that these problems existed in 1819, they existed in 1919 and they exist today in 2019.”

Pritzker assessed the challenges: a $3.2 billion budget deficit and $15 billion in unpaid bills. While the bill backlog is largely under control, many estimates put the fiscal 2027 deficit at around $2 billion or worse. Just think about how much more cash we’d have but for several years of interest and penalties on late payments!

Unsurprisingly, given his political leanings, Pritzker spoke to the importance of investing in state efforts as a means of mitigating long-term expenses. He also called for ensuring “we are focused on truly managing and measuring the real results of state programs,” a goal still unreached.

Another unmet goal from the 2019 speech is Pritzker’s push to change Illinois’ income tax system. That effort’s failure during the 2020 election remains his soundest political defeat, such that it may not resurface as long as he still harbors notions of a presidential campaign.

Other 2019 goals were well met: legalizing recreational marijuana and sports wagering. Many Midwestern states still seek to match Illinois’ advancements in those arenas.

“I know the road ahead is hard,” Pritzker concluded, “but I think it’s about time we all walk it together.”

In 2026, the road isn’t much easier, and we’re no more unified. How might today’s speech resonate in 2034?

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.