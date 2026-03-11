NWS: Supercell that hit Kankakee may have produced record-sized 6-inch hailstone

Hail that fell from the sky in West Kankakee Tuesday was quite a bit larger than a quarter, with reports of hail as large as a tennis ball on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

A hailstone reported in Kankakee during Tuesday evening’s severe storms could become the largest hailstone ever recorded in Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said a hailstone measuring 6 inches in diameter was reported in Kankakee as powerful supercell thunderstorms moved across northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana.

If verified, the hailstone would break the current Illinois record of 4.75 inches, which fell in Minooka in June 2015.

The hail report from the March 10 severe weather event that hit Kankakee County, Illinois (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service said the report remains unofficial while the verification process is completed, which typically includes confirming measurements and reviewing documentation from observers.

The storm that produced the potential record hailstone was an intense supercell thunderstorm, a type of storm characterized by deep, persistent rotation. That same storm also produced multiple tornadoes as it moved from central Illinois into northwest Indiana, including across Kankakee County and Livingston County.

Meteorologists reported exceptionally large hail across the region, with several reports between 3 and 5 inches in diameter. Additional large hail reports included 5.5 inches near Campus, 5.2 inches southwest of Kankakee, and 5 inches near Buckingham and northeast of Campus, according to preliminary storm reports.

A separate supercell storm that tracked across the southwest suburbs also produced significant hail, including a 4.8-inch hailstone in Darien.

Before the storms developed, the Storm Prediction Center had issued a Level 4 out of 5 severe weather risk for tornadoes across parts of Illinois and Indiana, warning that conditions were favorable for destructive storms.

National Weather Service survey teams are continuing to assess tornado damage and review storm reports from Tuesday’s outbreak. Officials said additional findings, including confirmation of tornado tracks and the status of the potential record hailstone, will be released as the investigation continues.