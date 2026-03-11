Shaw Local

March 11 historical covers: Why the Tiger Walked Into the Bar

The cover of The Herald-News for March 11, 2014

The cover of The Herald-News for March 11, 2014 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 11. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the front lines of the Great War to the onset of a global pandemic, reflecting the evolving concerns of our communities over 112 years.

1918: Streator Daily Free Press

The Streator Daily Free Press cover: March 11, 1918 The Streator Daily Free Press cover: March 11, 1918 Mar 11, 1918 The Times (Streator, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On March 11, 1918, the Streator Daily Free Press was dominated by news from the Western Front. The bold headline, “Americans Capture German Defenses,” detailed the first great attack of the war involving U.S. troops. The page also captured the geopolitical shift in Russia, noting that the “Bolsheviki” decided to move the government to Moscow. Closer to home, the paper reported on a “Costly Fire” in Ottawa that destroyed a big factory building with losses estimated at $124,000.

1925: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

The Daily Chronicle cover: March 11, 1925 The Daily Chronicle cover: March 11, 1925 Mar 11, 1925 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By March 11, 1925, the focus in DeKalb turned to local politics. The lead story, “Kingsley is Defeated for Nomination as Mayor,” detailed a significant primary upset where J.H. Kingsley was eliminated from the race. The front page also featured a grim sensational report regarding a man who “Killed Invalid Daughter” before taking his own life. On a lighter note, the paper advertised a concert at the local college and noted that “Tickets on Sale” for the De Marre Harp Ensemble.

2014: The Herald-News (Joliet)

Herald-News cover: March 11, 2014 Herald-News cover: March 11, 2014 Mar 11, 2014 Herald News (Joliet, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The March 11, 2014, edition of Joliet’s The Herald-News featured a striking visual of an animal exhibitor defending his actions after a tiger was brought into a local bar. The headline, “Why the Tiger Walked Into the Bar,” captured a bizarre local controversy. The sidebar kept residents informed on various community fronts, from a “Thank you” assembly for high school basketball to a “Life battle” regarding a local man in need of a heart transplant.

2020: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Northwest Herald cover: March 11, 2020 Northwest Herald cover: March 11, 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Northwest Herald (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

Rounding out the collection, the March 11, 2020, Northwest Herald captured a pivotal moment in modern history. The headline “Coronavirus Hits Home” signaled the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in McHenry County, reporting on the first confirmed cases of a local teen and a Kane County woman. The page reflected a world in flux, balancing “Virus fears” and shifting polling places with political news from “Yooper Tuesday,” where Joe Biden seized a key victory in the Michigan primary.

